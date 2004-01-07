Jeopardy! Writer Dorfman Dead at 48

Steven Dorfman, senior writer on King World Productions’ Jeopardy!, died in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 4, after a battle with cancer. He was 48.

Dorfman had been with Jeopardy! since the show’s start in 1984, and he won six Emmy awards for outstanding writing. During the almost 20 years he wrote for the show, he penned more than 50,000 questions.

"For the past 20 years, Steven has been our most imaginative and prolific writer. The show will miss him greatly, and on a personal level, I will too," said Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek.

"We are deeply saddened by Steven’s passing," said executive producer Harry Friedman. "He had a true passion for Jeopardy!. All of us on the staff were inspired by his inventive and original style."

Dorfman is survived by his parents Neil and Debbie Dorfman, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, two sisters and a grandmother.