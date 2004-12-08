Jeopardy! Seeks Clue-Crew Members

Here’s a dream job for all of those Jeopardy!-obsessed people out there.

Travel the world bringing clues to life as part of the Jeopardy! Clue Crew. The crew thus far has traveled to more than 100 cities and 11 countries, taping video segments for the game.



Wannabes should fill out an application, available at www.jeopardy.com and submit them to Sony Pictures Television, producer of Jeopardy!, by Jan. 14, 2005.

Producers will cull the best applications and conduct regional tryouts from mid-February to mid-March, with finalists flown to Los Angeles in early April.

The new Clue Crew member will relocate to Los Angeles and his or her new job in May.