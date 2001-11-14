Jeopardy! jumps clue values

Jeopardy! producers are doubling the dollar amounts on the long-running game show at the end of the month.

Dollar values of Jeopardy! clues will now be worth $200 to $2000. "Our contestants work very hard and they deserve a raise," says Harry Friedman, the show's executive producer.

The monetary changes, the first in the show's 18-year history, will start on Nov. 26. - Joe Schlosser