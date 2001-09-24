Jeopardy casts Clue Crew

After a summer-long, nationwide search, Jeopardy has nailed down its Clue Crew, a new team of roving show correspondents picked from the show's fans.

The Crew, which will travel around the world presenting clues to the show's contestants from various historic landmarks, consists of Pennsylvania's Cheryl Farrell, a mother of two with UCLA and USC degrees and Massachusetts' Sofia Lidskog, a Harvard graduate fluent in three languages. There's also Pennsylvania's Jimmy McGuire, a local TV producer and Arizona's Sarah Whitcomb, a broadcast news reporter.Jeopardy launched its 18th season Monday, featuring the Crew for the first time. - Susanne Ault