Jennings' Show Now Simply World News Tonight

A week after the death of Peter Jennings, ABC is tweaking the name of the show he anchored for 23 years, shortening the title to World News Tonight.

Since 1983, ABC’s evening news program was known as World News Tonight With Peter Jennings.

ABC News President David Westin acknowledged that some might be uncomfortable changing the name so so soon after Jennings death.

In a memo to the ABC News staff, Westin explained that "we concluded that leaving the broadcast's title as it was through last Friday was an appropriate tribute to Peter. But, of all people, Peter insisted on accuracy."

Westin added: "The unrelenting standards, the demanding focus on covering the news from around the world, and the unwavering commitment to fairness that were the hallmarks of Peter's career remain the core values of World News Tonight."