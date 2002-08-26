Jennings to re-up with ABC?
Peter Jennings will reportedly stay on for several more years as anchor of
ABC News' World News Tonight newscast, according to
published reports.
An ABC News spokesperson would not comment.
ABC News execs were said to want to trim Jennings salary, but it's not clear
if he will have take any pay cut.
Jennings will host a five-night prime time series, beginning Sept. 3, titled
In Search of America. Based on his book by the same name, the series
compares America's early and modern days.
NBC and CBS have already wrapped up their star anchors for a few more years.
NBC News' Tom Brokaw will remain in the anchor chair until November 2004.
Plans call for Brian Williams to then take over.
CBS' Dan Rather reupped this summer for five more
years.
