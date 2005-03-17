Jennings Keynotes TVB Conference

ABC's World News Tonight anchor Peter Jennings will be the keynote speaker at the Television Bureau of Advertising's annual marketing conference March 31 in New York.

Why Jennings to an ad group? Global perspective on a particularly current event that affects ad men and journalists alike.

TVB spotlighted Jennings' Middle East expertise "at this moment in world history,"

including highlighting his seven years as Beirut bureau chief, his coverage of the first Iraq war, and his coverage of the transfer of sovereignty in Iraq.

"It is hard to imagine a more perfect keynoter for these times than Peter Jennings," said Chris Rohrs, TVB President. "His special expertise in Middle Eastern matters is sure to make his speech particularly relevant and timely."

