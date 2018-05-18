Jennifer Aniston as President? Netflix to Debut ‘First Ladies’

Netflix will premiere a film called First Ladies, which has Jennifer Aniston as president and Tig Notaro as first lady.

The film, a comedy, is written by Notaro and Stephanie Allynne.

Says Netflix, “When Beverly and Kasey Nicholson move into the White House, they’ll prove that behind every great woman... is another great woman.”

Netflix has not announced a premiere date.

The film’s executive producer is Chris Henchy. Producers include Notaro, Allynne, Aniston, Adam McKay, Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Betsy Koch for Gloria Sanchez Productions.

Notaro has a comedy special, Tig Notaro Happy to Be Here, that debuts on Netflix May 22.