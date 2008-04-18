Jeffrey Trimble Named Broadcasting Board of Governors Executive Director

The Broadcasting Board of Governors named a new executive director.

Jeffrey Trimble, formerly director of programming for the BBG, will advise the board on international broadcasting developments, as well overseeing the BBG staff.





He succeeds Jan Brambilla, who was named to a newly created post of director of management planning, reporting to Trimble.





The BBG is the federal agency that overseas all U.S. government-backed non-military international broadcasting, including Voice of America, Middle East network Alhurra TV and Cuba's TV and Radio Marti.