Jeffrey P. Jones to Be Named UGA's Peabody Awards Director in July

The University of

Georgia's George Foster Peabody Awards will welcome a new director in

July, naming television scholar Jeffrey P. Jones as successor to Horace

Newcomb. Newcomb is retiring after 12 years heading the program.

Jones is the fifth Peabody director in the history of the

awards, which honor excellence in radio and television stations, networks,

webcasters, producing organizations and individuals.

"The Peabody Awards are such a distinctive award in American

broadcasting and electronic media," Jones said. "They are a beacon not of

consumer taste culture or even artistic craftsmanship, but of civic value and

community contributions. The Peabodys celebrate the narratives that shape our

common humanity. It

is an honor and a privilege to join the University of Georgia and the Peabody

Awards program in continuing this historical legacy of recognizing the best

that electronic media have to offer us as national and global citizens

."

Currently, Jones is

an associate professor at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va., and a

director of its Institute of Humanities. He has also authored a book, Entertaining Politics: Satiric Television

and Political Engagement.