Jeffrey Meier Moves To OWN

Jeffrey Meier, former acting head of programming at TV One, has been named Senior VP, scheduling, acquisitions, and strategy for The Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN).



Meier’s new duties will include the oversight of all strategic scheduling, acquisitions and program planning for the network. He will also negotiate acquisition deals, collaborate on original programming, and manage content for alternate program platforms.



“Jeff’s exceptional skill for creating strategic schedules and programming events is exactly what I was looking for with this position,” Robin Schwartz, President of OWN, to whom he will report, said in a statement. “His enthusiasm and sheer passion for programming will help to make OWN the best viewing experience that it can be.”



While at TV One, Meier scheduled programming events such as the 30th anniversary rebroadcast of the “Roots” miniseries, which resulted in record ratings for the channel.



Meier’s previous experience includes work with Lionsgate Entertainment, Sony Pictures Digital Entertainment, and E! International, as well as his role as programming executive at Packetvideo Corporation, and VP, programming and scheduling at Telemundo Network Group LLC.