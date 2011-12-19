Jeff Murri: Motor City’s Madman

B&C's 2011 Local TV Executives of the Year

Perhaps more than any market,

general managers in Detroit do more

than simply run their TV stations. They are

fully immersed champions for the struggling

market—extensions of the Chamber of Commerce,

benefactors of the region’s considerable

downtrodden public and advocates for a city

besmirched by corruption.

It’s a giant job, and none handle it better

than Jeff Murri, WJBK vice president and general

manager. Adding six hours of news per

week this fall, the Fox-owned station now offers

a staggering 63½ hours a week of news,

on top of what may be the deepest lineup of

community outreach programs in the U.S.

Murri says WJBK now provides around 40% of the local TV news hours in a market

stocked with top-fiight stations. “We have a

significant voice, and with that a tremendous

amount of responsibility,” he says. “We recognize

our commitment to local news separates

us in the community.”

The station thrives on an underdog mentality,

says Murri, but WJBK’s ratings and revenue

belie that little-guy ethos. The station runs

neck and neck with Scripps’ WXYZ and Post

Newsweek’s WDIV, and wins almost all adults

25-54 races. Fox Television Stations CEO Jack

Abernethy says Fox stations are particularly

challenging to run, and he suggests none do

it better than his guy in DMA No. 11.

“Jeff’s newses win in the demos in almost

every daypart and have the highest revenue

share,” says Abernethy. “As far as I can tell,

they’re the most profitable, too.”

Murri is a local boy, growing up just outside

city lines. When he took over WJBK in

October 2001, the station produced 38½

hours of news a week. Over the next decade,

he added 25 more.

With so much time to fill, Murri and news

director Dana Hahn (“the engine that runs

that department,” Murri says) are always up

for fresh takes on local news. There’s live music

most every day. Murri brought on Charlie

LeDuff, an offbeat former New York Times columnist

with Detroit roots and a Pulitzer Prize

to his credit, to write and report.

But news is only part of the picture at WJBK.

The station hosts thriving job fairs and took

part in Adopt a Family and Adopt a School programs,

with staffers teaching a six-week class at a

communications high school. Partnering with a

furniture outlet, WJBK publishes an annual Holiday

Connection Wish List book, which links

the region’s nonprofit organizations with potential

contributors. Its Gleaners Community Food

Bank fund-raiser stands to collect $1.4 million

for the hungry this year. A franchise called Redefining Detroit offsets the abundant negative news

about the Motor City in the press. “We shine a

light on people who are making a difference,”

Murri says. “It’s a place to go to find out the good

things that are happening.”

Murri is perhaps most proud of WJBK’s

“Problem Solvers” franchise, where viewers

reach out to the station with their personal

issues, whether it’s crime or city bureaucracy.

More than 12,000 problems have been logged

at WJBK thus far in 2011.

“A small fraction of them become news

stories,” Murri says, “but 100% of them get

responses. I’m proud of that.”

Several of the initiatives make real cash, including

a My Fox Half Off couponing program

that has more than 50,000 subscribers.

Abernethy says a number of initiatives

are hatched out of Detroit, then rolled out

throughout the group. “Many people who

run successful stations are risk-averse,” Abernethy

says. “Jeff is extremely entrepreneurial.

If I have a project that doesn’t come with a

playbook, Jeff is the guy I give it to.”

Abernethy says Murri has a knack for rallying

the troops behind his initiatives, not because he’s

the boss, but through an infectious enthusiasm

and willingness to roll up his sleeves and help

new programs take fiight. Abernethy mentions

Murri painting an LNS office in the building one

Saturday prior to its opening and working the

phones for a new WJBK online dating platform.

Murri says the vast outreach practiced at

WJBK isn’t just about helping the community;

the various initiatives provide a steady flow of

news stories, color and flavor about real-life

Detroiters. “It’s one of the benefits of going

deeper,” he says. “We can do things that, quite

honestly, the others can’t.”

The son of an auto industry worker, Murri

is ecstatic to be tasked with doing right by

Detroit. “It’s always nice to be a part of a city’s

rebirth,” he says. “Especially in your own

city.”