Jeep Uses a 'Rock Star' for Ad Campaign
The Chrysler Group has introduced a new ad campaign
featuring the Lenny Kravitz song, "Rock Star City Life," MediaDailyNews
reported.
This is the second campaign to include music from a
popular artist like Kravitz; Eminem played in its Super Bowl ad for a new
Chrysler model. The campaign, developed by Agency Global Hue, debuted with two
new spots along with others running only on Jeep social media networks in
June.
Jeep CEO Mike Manley chose Kravitz because, as a 16-year
Jeep owner, he "shares and understands the core values of the Jeep brand that
include an authentic style, a no holds barred-adventurous approach to life, as
well as mastering the ability to withstand the test of time."
