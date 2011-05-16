Jeep Uses a 'Rock Star' for Ad Campaign

The Chrysler Group has introduced a new ad campaign

featuring the Lenny Kravitz song, "Rock Star City Life," MediaDailyNews

reported.

This is the second campaign to include music from a

popular artist like Kravitz; Eminem played in its Super Bowl ad for a new

Chrysler model. The campaign, developed by Agency Global Hue, debuted with two

new spots along with others running only on Jeep social media networks in

June.

Jeep CEO Mike Manley chose Kravitz because, as a 16-year

Jeep owner, he "shares and understands the core values of the Jeep brand that

include an authentic style, a no holds barred-adventurous approach to life, as

well as mastering the ability to withstand the test of time."