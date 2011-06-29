JD Power: Younger People Much More Likely To Cut Pay-TV Cord
Just 3% of all U.S. consumers have canceled TV service in favor of other viewing options, with younger viewers far more likely than their elders to cut the cord, according to a recent J.D. Power and Associates survey.
The older you are, the more likely you are to subscribe to cable: 6% of Generation Y (people 17-24) and 4% of Generation X consumers (35-46) have dropped pay-TV service. Only 2% of Baby Boomers (47-65) and 1% people 66 to 86 have done so, the research company found.
J.D. Power's "2011 U.S. Residential Pay-to-View Study" is based on responses from 6,815 U.S. households that evaluated usage of video providers including Amazon, Apple TV, Blockbuster/Blockbuster Express, Google TV, Hulu and Hulu Plus, local video stores, Netflix and Redbox. The study was fielded in April 2011.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.