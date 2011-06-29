JD Power: Younger People Much More Likely To Cut Pay-TV Cord

Just 3% of all U.S. consumers have canceled TV service in favor of other viewing options, with younger viewers far more likely than their elders to cut the cord, according to a recent J.D. Power and Associates survey.

The older you are, the more likely you are to subscribe to cable: 6% of Generation Y (people 17-24) and 4% of Generation X consumers (35-46) have dropped pay-TV service. Only 2% of Baby Boomers (47-65) and 1% people 66 to 86 have done so, the research company found.

J.D. Power's "2011 U.S. Residential Pay-to-View Study" is based on responses from 6,815 U.S. households that evaluated usage of video providers including Amazon, Apple TV, Blockbuster/Blockbuster Express, Google TV, Hulu and Hulu Plus, local video stores, Netflix and Redbox. The study was fielded in April 2011.

