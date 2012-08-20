JB Perrette: Following a Digital North Star

B&C's 2012 Digital All-Stars

It's easy to get lost in the fast-paced,

crowded digital world, but Discovery

Communications’ JB Perrette

has a guiding North Star: the consumer.



“It really starts with, ‘Is this something

that delivers a great user experience?’ And

we try to keep it as simple as that,” says

Perrette, who has served

as the chief digital officer for Discovery since

October 2011.

With the numerous

Discovery brands and

offerings—which extend

far past the company’s

television channels to

digital property How-

StuffWorks and, most

recently, the acquired

Revision3—reaching

and engaging each different

audience is anything

but simple. Perrette,

however, says that a common thread connects

the brands.

“[They are] authentic stories told by authentic

people, with great storytelling woven

into it,” Perrette says.

Building on the connection the audience

had made with the “authentic characters,”

Perrette introduced

online “aftershows,”

including Gold Rush,

one of Discovery’s most

successful series. The

network later televised

an episode featuring

the best moments.

The televised aftershow

brought the

Gold Rush audience

full circle—watching

on television, online

and then returning to

the TV. While much of

Discovery’s content is

primarily designed for its cable channels,

Perrette says that as the audience moves to

other screens, more content created solely

for those platforms will follow.

Perrette’s biggest push for Discovery to

enter digital-only content is the acquisition

of Revision3, which creates and produces

original digital videos about a variety of topics,

such as technology, cooking and popular

science. Revision3 will continue to create

original content for its own audience, but it

will also “build out new areas of interest” for

Discovery, Perrette says.

Although Discovery and Amazon recently

struck a distribution deal, Discovery has not

yet stepped into TV Everywhere, an initiative

that, as a whole, Perrette wishes was

“further along than it is,” he says.

“[Digital] is a space that’s moving so fast,

it makes it incredibly dynamic and exciting,”

Perrette says. “The downside is that it’s moving

so fast that at times, I don’t think [the

industry] moves fast enough.”