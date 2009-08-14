'Jay Leno Show' Bags Jerry Seinfeld

Jerry Seinfeld will take another one for the NBC team and appear as the first guest on The Jay Leno Show, the network confirmed Friday.

Seinfeld will sit down with Jay Leno for the premiere of the former Tonight Show host's new nightly primetime variety series.

Seinfeld--who previously appeared on NBC's 30 Rock in a spoof of how the network continues to hearken back to the Must-See-TV days when his sitcom kept NBC on top--will join previously announced musical guests Jay-Z, Kayne West and Rihanna.

The Jay Leno Show kicks off NBC's fall season on Sept. 14 at 10 ET.