Jay and Phil McGraw Launch Ghost Mountain Productions

Jay McGraw, Dr. Phil McGraw, Jay Bienstock, Eugene Young and Carla Pennington have launched a new production company, Ghost Mountain Productions, with five projects in pre-production on TLC, ABC Family and A&E and other projects.

TLC will premiere the first of Ghost Mountain Productions' projects, Cracking Addiction, on Wednesday, Oct. 3 at 9 p.m. ET.

Jay McGraw, executive producer of The Doctors and president and CEO of Stage 29 Productions, is president and CEO of the new company. Dr. Phil McGraw is the host and executive producer of CBS Television Distribution's Dr. Phil, which is produced by Dr. McGraw's Peteski Productions. Jay Bienstock has been an executive producer of network primetime reality series, including CBS' Survivor and NBC's The Apprentice. Eugene Young was chief creative officer of FremantleMedia North America and Endemol USA. Carla Pennington is the executive producer of The Doctors, who launched Dr. Phil.