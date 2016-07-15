Jaunt Launches VR Content Portal With Dolby Atmos

Virtual reality content company Jaunt has announced a dedicated content portal within its VR app, where titles will be available in next-gen, object-based sound format Dolby Atmos.

At launch more than a dozen Dolby Atmos titles will be available, including Paul McCartney: Live and Let Die, Earth Encounter, Black Mass, Rapid Fire: A Brief History of Flight, Collisions, Zombie Purge, Other Space, and Visions of California. The Dolby Atmos content portal can be used via the Jaunt VR app for iOS and Android devices and works with the Samsung Gear VR, Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.

“Over the past twelve months, we’ve been working closely with Dolby and leading filmmakers, musicians and brands to create a library of marquee titles leveraging the Dolby Atmos technology. We truly believe high quality immersive audio in VR is more than half the experience. We’re very excited to offer Dolby Atmos support in the Jaunt VR App for consumers’ enjoyment,” Cliff Plumer, president of Jaunt Studios, said in a statement. “Experiences like Mull of Kintyre in Dolby Atmos truly make you feel like you’re standing there inside of the studio with Paul as his stories come to life all around you.”

The Jaunt One VR camera now allows for the creation of content with Dolby Atmos, the company added.

“Jaunt titles such as Mull of Kintyre make excellent use of Dolby Atmos,” said John Couling, senior VP of Dolby’s E-Media Business Group. “Viewers will have the rare opportunity to experience Paul McCartney’s journey with three-dimensional immersive audio and unprecedented realism. We’re looking forward to seeing more content creators take advantage of Dolby Atmos on the Jaunt platform, bringing high-quality, fully immersive audio visual VR experiences to consumers.”