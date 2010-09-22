Jason Priestley To Host International Emmys

Former Beverly

Hills 90210 star Jason Priestley will host the 38th

International Emmy Awards, The International Academy of Television Arts &

Sciences announced Tuesday. The awards will take place Nov. 22 in New York

City.

"Jason Priestley is a household name

for millions of viewers worldwide and we're delighted that he is joining our

celebration of excellence in international television as our host," said Bruce

L. Paisner, president and CEO of the International Academy, in a statement.

The International Emmys present awards in 10 categories,

plus two special awards. This year American Idol Judge and America'sGot Talent Executive

Producer Simon Cowell will receive the Founders Award and Saturday Night Live Creator and Executive Producer Lorne Michaels

will receive the Directorate Award.