Jason Priestley cast in Dope

Jason Priestley has signed to star in the drug drama pilot Dope for cable's FX, Reuters reports.

Jacqueline Obradors, Doug Hutchison, Keith David and Grayson McCouch have also been cast in the ensemble drama that follows the path of a kilo of heroin as it brings together a disparate group of characters. Dope will vie with The Barn, about the struggle between good and evil in a police precinct, for a series order to be announced in August. Production begins on both pilots this month.

The series would be Priestley's first for the samll screen since he left Beverly Hills 90210 in 1998.