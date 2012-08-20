Jason Kilar: Enjoying a History of Confounding Skeptics

B&C's 2012 Digital All-Stars

When Hulu launched in August

2007, the prognosis for CEO

Jason Kilar making B&C’s 2012

list of Digital All-Stars on the company’s fifth

anniversary would not have been promising.

Early on, there was considerable skepticism

that “old media” companies like NBCUniversal

and News Corp. could even work together

period, let alone jointly back a successful

Internet start-up.



“When we got going, we were called

‘Clown Co.,’” Kilar admitted during the D:

Dive Into Media event last January, adding a

few moments later that “the journey we are

on at Hulu is certainly not for the faint of

heart….You have to be a bit crazy to do this.”

In recent years, Hulu confounded many

skeptics by quickly becoming a powerhouse

in online video advertising, with its ad-supported

service attracting some 38 million

unique visitors a month and a 20% share of

the online video ad business.

The Hulu Plus subscription business has

also racked up more than

2 million subscribers

faster than any other video

subscription service,

the company reports.

Overall Hulu had about

$420 million in revenue

in 2011, up from $263

million in 2010.

Kilar will need all his

skills to continue the

company’s growth, however.

Hulu owners Fox,

Disney/ABC, NBCU and

Providence Equity Partners

backed away from

plans to sell the company last year. The network

owners are now looking to put more

content behind a pay wall, either as part of a

TV Everywhere deal with multichannel providers

or on the Hulu Plus subscription service.

That raises a number of questions about

Hulu’s future, which Kilar declined to discuss.

But it’s clear that Hulu is

working to offer more

content, including more

original programming,

with a $500 million

programming budget

this year. Hulu has also

been working to expand

the number of devices it

reaches and to improve

the appeal of its already

successful advertising

efforts. This year, for example,

Hulu instituted a

policy so that sponsors

don’t pay anything unless

the ad is streamed all the way through.

“We want to create a distribution service

that helps distribute great content to consumers

in a way that works for content owners,”

Kilar said at D: Dive. “That is not controversial….[

But] how you get there is where

there is a lot of bumpy road.”