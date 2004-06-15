Janollari Heads WB Entertainment

It didn't take The WB Television Network to name a new president of entertainment for the network.

A day after Jordan Levin's announced departure as CEO, chairman Garth Ancier tapped David Janollari as president of entertainment for the network. He will head up prime time program development, which includes series, movies and specials, as well as current prime time programming and scheduling and Kids WB programming. Bruce Rosenblum, EVP of the Warner Bros. TV Group, will continue to have day-to-day operational responsibility for the network.

Janollari has been president of production company Greenblatt Janollari Studio, which has four series on network prime time: Six Feet Under (HBO); Eve and One On One (UPN) and American Family (PBS).

He also is also former head of comedy for Warner Bros. Television, where he was instrumental in such shows as Friends, Drew Carey, Living Single, The Jamie Foxx Show and The Wayans Bros.

