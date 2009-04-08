Janneman Named SVP of Ad Sales At Ovation TV

Liz Janneman, a 20 year cable advertising veteran, has been named SVP of ad sales by Ovation TV. She comes to Ovation from Current TV where she was president of ad sales and oversaw the company's television and online sales efforts.

"I was so impressed with [Ovation's] progress both on the distribution side and the advertising side that I knew I wanted to be a part of the next phase of growth for this network," Janneman said in a statement. "I have always enjoyed working on unique brands with broad appeal...Ovation TV is certainly that."

Janneman will manage the network's ad sales projects and will report to Ovation TV CEO Charles Segars.

"We are thrilled to have been able to attract such and experienced and accomplished ad sales executive to head the Ovation TV sales team," Segars said.

Janneman began her career as an account executive at CNN, eventually being promoted to VP of ad sales. She then became SVP of ad sales for Turner Sports and Turner Entertainment Networks. She has also worked for Weather Channel, AOL/Time Warner, and Saatchi & Saatchi.