Janet Tamaro, Featured Panelist, "Women of Hollywood 2012"

Janet Tamaro earned the 2010 WIN (Women's Image Network)

Award for Outstanding Drama and a 2011 Gracie Award for Outstanding Producer -

Entertainment for her work on TNT's Rizzoli & Isles, which she

developed for television. Previously, she shared a Writers Guild Award for

Outstanding Series for the first season of Lost. And she earned an Emmy

nomination for Outstanding Miniseries as part of the producing team for Sleeper

Cell.

Before becoming a screenwriter, Tamaro was a national

correspondent, reporting for ABC News, Inside Edition and America's

Most Wanted, among others. She covered major crimes and trials, while also

working on dozens of investigative stories. Tamaro is the author of the

bestselling book So That's What They're For! She has served as a staff

writer for Breaking News, The Black Sash, The Court, Line

of Fire, CSI: NY, Bones, Tell Me You Love Me and Trauma.

Tamaro has a bachelor's degree from Berkeley and a master's

degree in journalism from Columbia University. She is married to motojournalist

and Cycle World Radio host Steve Natt. They have two daughters.

