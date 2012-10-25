Janet Tamaro, Featured Panelist, "Women of Hollywood 2012"
To register for the Women of Hollywood event Nov. 14, click here
Janet Tamaro earned the 2010 WIN (Women's Image Network)
Award for Outstanding Drama and a 2011 Gracie Award for Outstanding Producer -
Entertainment for her work on TNT's Rizzoli & Isles, which she
developed for television. Previously, she shared a Writers Guild Award for
Outstanding Series for the first season of Lost. And she earned an Emmy
nomination for Outstanding Miniseries as part of the producing team for Sleeper
Cell.
Before becoming a screenwriter, Tamaro was a national
correspondent, reporting for ABC News, Inside Edition and America's
Most Wanted, among others. She covered major crimes and trials, while also
working on dozens of investigative stories. Tamaro is the author of the
bestselling book So That's What They're For! She has served as a staff
writer for Breaking News, The Black Sash, The Court, Line
of Fire, CSI: NY, Bones, Tell Me You Love Me and Trauma.
Tamaro has a bachelor's degree from Berkeley and a master's
degree in journalism from Columbia University. She is married to motojournalist
and Cycle World Radio host Steve Natt. They have two daughters.
Click here to read more speaker bios.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.