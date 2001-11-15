Janet Jackson redux on HBO

HBO plans to air its second live Janet Jackson concert in February.

Janet Jackson: All For You: Live In Concert From Hawaii airs on Sunday, Feb. 17, from Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii and will be directed by Emmy winner David Mallet. It follows the 1998 Emmy-winning Janet: The Velvet Rope.

Jackson's co-produced All for You, released earlier this year, has sold more than five million copies worldwide.

