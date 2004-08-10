Janet Jackson to Appear on Will & Grace

Janet Jackson will guest-star as herself in the Sept. 23 episode of NBC sitcom Will & Grace, the network announced Tuesday. In the episode, Jack, played by Sean Hayes, auditions to be a dancer.

The appearance is Jackson’s first on a comedy series since her turn on Diff'rent Strokes 20 years ago.

NBC’s announcement comes a day after the FCC denied an indecency complaint lodged against KSAZ Phoenix, Ariz., for the March 2003 broadcast of Will & Grace. Jackson’s breast-baring performance during the halftime show at this year’s Super Bowl created an indecency uproar.