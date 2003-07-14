Jane Pauley Picks Up First Stations

More than a year before the show's launch, NBC Enterprises has scored its first major clearances for The Jane Pauley Show, although all are of the in-house variety.

NBC owned stations WNBC-TV New York, KNBC-TV Los Angeles and KNSD-TV San Diego have picked up the show for early fringe, with Los Angeles and San Diego agreeing to 3 p.m. slots for the show in fall 2004.

In Los Angeles, that pits Pauley

directly against King World's The Oprah Winfrey Show

on KABC-TV but teams the show with Dr. Phil

airing at 4 p.m., which NBC Enterprises' President Ed Wilson thinks will be to Pauley's advantage.

NBC also is close to closing deals for the show in Chicago, Washington and Dallas. In all three of those markets, Pauley

could end up on a non-NBC-owned station, according to Wilson.

Sources say NBC is clearing 10% ahead of Dr. Phil's first-cycle fees, around $1 million per week.