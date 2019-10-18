Jane Fonda, Sam Waterston Arrested During D.C. Climate Change Protest

Grace and Frankie co-stars Jane Fonda and Same Waterston were arrested in Washington, DC on Friday during a climate change protest.

The duo were participating in Fire Drill Fridays at the U.S. Capitol, a weekly protest launched by Fonda Oct. 11 in support of the Green New Deal, a bill addressing climate change and economic inequality.

The movement's Twitter page confirmed the arrests.

[embed]https://twitter.com/FireDrillFriday/status/1185230093637029894[/embed][embed]https://twitter.com/FireDrillFriday/status/1185231929555202049[/embed]

Fonda, who was arrested last week for participating as well, was inspired to launch Fire Drill Fridays after reading Naomi Klein's book On Fire: The {Burning} Case for a Green New Deal, she wrote in a blog post.