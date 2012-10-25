Jane Espenson, Featured Panelist, "Women of Hollywood 2012"
Jane Espenson is best known for her work in the area of
science fiction television. Her early work was primarily in comedy and
included stints at Dinosaurs and Ellen. She later moved to
the hour-long format where she wrote for shows including Buffy the Vampire
Slayer, Angel, Firefly, The O.C.,Gilmore Girls,
Dollhouse, BattlestarGalactica, Caprica, A
Game of Thrones and Torchwood: Miracle Day. She also co-wrote
and executive-produced the Emmy-nominated Battlestar webisodes, and
co-created Syfy's Warehouse 13. She has written comic books, short
stories and edited books of essays related to several of these shows. She
is currently proud to be consulting producer of ABC's Once Upon A Time
and to be co-creator, along with Brad Bell, of Husbands, an
original online comedy whose second season is viewable at lovehusbands.com.
