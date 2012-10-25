Jane Espenson, Featured Panelist, "Women of Hollywood 2012"

To register for the Women of Hollywood event Nov. 14, 2012, click here

Jane Espenson is best known for her work in the area of

science fiction television. Her early work was primarily in comedy and

included stints at Dinosaurs and Ellen. She later moved to

the hour-long format where she wrote for shows including Buffy the Vampire

Slayer, Angel, Firefly, The O.C.,Gilmore Girls,

Dollhouse, BattlestarGalactica, Caprica, A

Game of Thrones and Torchwood: Miracle Day. She also co-wrote

and executive-produced the Emmy-nominated Battlestar webisodes, and

co-created Syfy's Warehouse 13. She has written comic books, short

stories and edited books of essays related to several of these shows. She

is currently proud to be consulting producer of ABC's Once Upon A Time

and to be co-creator, along with Brad Bell, of Husbands, an

original online comedy whose second season is viewable at lovehusbands.com.

