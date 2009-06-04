Jamila Hunter Named Head of Programming For OWN

Former NBC executive Jamila Hunter will steer programming at Oprah Winfrey’s OWN. Hunter has been named head of programming for the channel.

A joint venture between Winfrey and Discovery Communications, OWN is set to launch next year in more than 70 million homes on what is currently Discovery Health.

Most recently, Hunter served as senior vice president for NBC’s alternative and digital programming. As such, she was involved in the re-branding of Bravo and the creation of various NBC reality franchises including The Apprentice, Fear Factor and Last Comic Standing.

“Jamila shares my passion for programming that breaks new ground and speaks to audiences in new ways,” said OWN CEO Christina Norman in a statement. “She has the perfect blend of experience to lead the development and creation of unique and innovative non-fiction programming worthy of our aspirations.”