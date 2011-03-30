Jamie Moyer Joins ESPN's ‘Baseball Tonight' as Analyst
Former Major League pitcher Jamie Moyer will join ESPN's Baseball Tonight as an analyst, it was announced Wednesday.
Moyer
will make his debut during ESPN's coverage of Opening Day on March 31. A 24-year veteran, Moyer played for seven teams, most notably the
Seattle Mariners and Philadelphia Phillies.
"I'm
excited about the opportunity to work at ESPN," said Moyer. "It's a
new challenge and I look forward to this forum as a chance to elaborate
on the art of pitching as I rehab from injury this season. I hope to
get back on the diamond in the future."
He
was the oldest active player during the 2010 season at 47 years old. He has not officially retired yet.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.