James Russell Bird, Senior Counsel, FCC Transaction Team

B. Huntington, W. Va., June 30, 1947; B.A., Princeton Univ.; M. Divinity, Harvard Univ.; J.D. Univ. Chicago; law clerk, Federal Judge for the D.C. circuit, Skelley Wright, 1977-78; law clerk, Supreme Court Justice William Brennan, 1978-79; attorney, Shea & Gardner, Washington, 1979-99; current position since 1999; divorced; two children, Chelsea, 17; Taylor, 14