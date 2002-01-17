James Dolan to wed Saturday

Cable bigwigs are heading south this weekend for the nuptials of

Cablevision Systems Corp. President James Dolan.

On Saturday, Dolan is to marry Kristin Reynolds, an executive at the Long

Island-based MSO.

Reynolds is vice president of digital-product management, responsible for the

company's interactive-TV effort.

The wedding is slated to be held at Mar a Lago, a lavish -- some say garish

-- pink and goldleaf Palm Beach mansion that has been turned into a private club

by Donald Trump.

No word on where the happy couple registered.

Invitees include NBC chairman Bob Wright, News Corp.

executive and Sky Global Networks president Chase Carey and Viacom Inc. chief financial officer Richard

Bressler.