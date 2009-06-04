James Cameron Signs With CAA
James Cameron has signed with CAA, marking the first agency representation he's had in 15 years.
Cameron inks with the agency as he returns to dramatic filmmaking with the 3-D sci-fi actioner "Avatar" for 20th Century Fox. It's his first feature in 12 years, since the Oscar-winning "Titanic," still the biggest grosser of all time.
