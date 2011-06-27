Jacqueline Hernández, COO, Telemundo

Click here to read more Next Wave of Leaders

Telemundo’s Jacqueline Hernández is all about bringing

people together, whether it be English- and Spanishspeakers,

viewers and advertisers. With her, it’s about “connection on all screens.”

Hernández credits her passion for what she does as

the main reason for her success. “If you want to be successful,

you shouldn’t like what you do, you should love

what you do,” Hernández says. “You get further along,

and faster, when you have that affinity for your job.”

Hernández, who labels viewers as “users,” since they

are all also online, is consistently looking for new ways

to reach Telemundo’s audience and use that to bring in

advertisers “who are looking to connect with culturally

relevant content.”

One of the ways she has done that recently can be

found in Club de Noveleras, Telemundo’s official telenovela

fan club, which Hernández created and launched.

“It’s really [about] bringing together a community of our

viewers 365 days a year,” says Hernández. She was also

responsible for brokering a deal with L’Oreal USA to

sponsor the launch. Aside from interacting with other

viewers and telenovela stars, users can also ! nd beauty

content, which includes a blog dedicated entirely to it.

Telemundo, who during May’s upfront touted itself as

one of the few broadcast networks to experience viewer

growth, unveiled “The Shift,” a concept aimed at servicing

the heavy growth in U.S. Hispanic population. Hernández

mentioned that part of the concept was about recognizing

that both American and Hispanic influences play

a role.

Hernández applies that aspect of community to her

team as well, “so they get behind that one vision,” she says.

“I’ve got a great team, so it’s not that hard.” She also believes

in helping, nurturing and rallying her team, preaching

that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.

Hernández, who came to Telemundo as COO in 2008,

boasts more than 20 years of experience. She is on the

Women@NBCU board, the nominating committee for

the Emmys en Español and most recently was appointed

to the New York City Latin Media and Entertainment

Commission.

Going forward, Hernández sees continued growth for

Telemundo, which includes the network as well as its

sister cable net mun2, having a larger role across all of

NBCU. “I look forward to the next five years. I see this

market, which used to be a minority [one], becoming

more and more a majority,” she says.