Jacqueline Hernández, COO, Telemundo
Telemundo’s Jacqueline Hernández is all about bringing
people together, whether it be English- and Spanishspeakers,
viewers and advertisers. With her, it’s about “connection on all screens.”
Hernández credits her passion for what she does as
the main reason for her success. “If you want to be successful,
you shouldn’t like what you do, you should love
what you do,” Hernández says. “You get further along,
and faster, when you have that affinity for your job.”
Hernández, who labels viewers as “users,” since they
are all also online, is consistently looking for new ways
to reach Telemundo’s audience and use that to bring in
advertisers “who are looking to connect with culturally
relevant content.”
One of the ways she has done that recently can be
found in Club de Noveleras, Telemundo’s official telenovela
fan club, which Hernández created and launched.
“It’s really [about] bringing together a community of our
viewers 365 days a year,” says Hernández. She was also
responsible for brokering a deal with L’Oreal USA to
sponsor the launch. Aside from interacting with other
viewers and telenovela stars, users can also ! nd beauty
content, which includes a blog dedicated entirely to it.
Telemundo, who during May’s upfront touted itself as
one of the few broadcast networks to experience viewer
growth, unveiled “The Shift,” a concept aimed at servicing
the heavy growth in U.S. Hispanic population. Hernández
mentioned that part of the concept was about recognizing
that both American and Hispanic influences play
a role.
Hernández applies that aspect of community to her
team as well, “so they get behind that one vision,” she says.
“I’ve got a great team, so it’s not that hard.” She also believes
in helping, nurturing and rallying her team, preaching
that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.
Hernández, who came to Telemundo as COO in 2008,
boasts more than 20 years of experience. She is on the
Women@NBCU board, the nominating committee for
the Emmys en Español and most recently was appointed
to the New York City Latin Media and Entertainment
Commission.
Going forward, Hernández sees continued growth for
Telemundo, which includes the network as well as its
sister cable net mun2, having a larger role across all of
NBCU. “I look forward to the next five years. I see this
market, which used to be a minority [one], becoming
more and more a majority,” she says.
