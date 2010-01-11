Jaconi to Move With John King to New Primetime Show
Michelle Jaconi, executive producer of CNN's Sunday
political program State of the Union with John King, will move with
King when he launches his new primetime program in mid-February.
Jaconi, who came to CNN from NBC's Meet the Press,
has been tapped to executive produce King's new show, which will air at 7 p.m.
in Lou Dobbs' old time slot.
The network is currently mulling replacements for King
on State of the Union and has had Candy Crowley and Gloria Borger
filling in recently.
