Jacobson Departs As in Demand CEO

After 10 years with the purveyor of movies, events and other on-demand content, Rob Jacobson has left In Demand Networks.

Jacobson had been with the company since 1999, serving as its president and CEO since 2004. His contract had recently ended.

Time Warner Cable senior vice president, video product strategy Bob Benya will serve as the interim leader for the company, which is owned by Comcast, Time Warner Cable and Cox.

