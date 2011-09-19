Jacobs, Naegle, Walden Join 2nd Annual 'Women of Hollywood' Lineup
By B&C Staff
Dana Walden, chairman, 20th
Century Fox Television; Sue Naegle, president, HBO Entertainment; and Katie
Jacobs, executive producer and co-showrunner of Fox's House, have joined
the lineup of featured panelists at B&C's 2nd annual "Keynotes &
Cocktails: Women of Hollywood" event set for Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Hollywood
Roosevelt Hotel.
"Women of Hollywood" is an
off-the-record, afternoon networking cocktail hour (or three) featuring candid
Q&As with top female figures from the TV, media and entertainment
industry.
B&C launched "Women of Hollywood" last
summer, featuring conversations with Disney/ABC's Anne Sweeney, CBS' Nina
Tassler, Grey's Anatomy/Private Practice's Shonda Rhimes and
several others.
In April 2011, B&C's "Keynotes
& Cocktails: Women of New York" premiered, featuring speakers Rachael Ray,
Glenn Close, ZenithOptimedia USA's Peggy Green, Mediavest USA's Pam Zucker,
Rainbow's Arlene Manos and broadcasters Erin Andrews, Maria Bartiromo and Gayle
King.
Walden has been partnered with Gary Newman in overseeing TCFTV since 1999. The studio is one of the most prolific
suppliers of content from broadcast and cable TV to syndication, mobile,
broadband and beyond. Among TCFTV's many series, the studio produces Glee,
Modern Family and the Simpsons as well as this season's Terra
Nova and New Girl. Walden and Newman also oversee Fox TV Studios,
which produces Burn Notice, White Collar and The Killing.
Naegle was named president, HBO
Entertainment, in April 2008. In her role, she oversees all original series
programming and specials. Since joining HBO, she has overseen production of Hung,
Bored to Death, Treme, Boardwalk Empire, Game of
Thrones and the upcoming Luck and Enlightened, among others.
Before joining HBO, Naegle was a partner and co-head of the TV department at
United Talent Agency, where she oversaw the packaging of many successful series, including HBO's True Blood and Six Feet Under.
In addition to Jacobs' work as exec
producer and co-showrunner on House, she directed several of the most
memorable episodes, including the two-hour season six premiere "Broken." She is
developing a new series at Fox set in the world of public education; she will
exec produce and direct the pilot. She is also developing two features she is
attached to direct: an adaptation of Sheila Weller's novel "Girls Like Us:
Carole King, Joni Mitchell, Carly Simon -- And the Journey of a Generation" and
Kevin Michael Connolly's memoir "Double Take."
Additional "Women of Hollywood" speakers
will be announced.
