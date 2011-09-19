Jacobs, Naegle, Walden Join 2nd Annual 'Women of Hollywood' Lineup

Dana Walden, chairman, 20th

Century Fox Television; Sue Naegle, president, HBO Entertainment; and Katie

Jacobs, executive producer and co-showrunner of Fox's House, have joined

the lineup of featured panelists at B&C's 2nd annual "Keynotes &

Cocktails: Women of Hollywood" event set for Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Hollywood

Roosevelt Hotel.

"Women of Hollywood" is an

off-the-record, afternoon networking cocktail hour (or three) featuring candid

Q&As with top female figures from the TV, media and entertainment

industry.

B&C launched "Women of Hollywood" last

summer, featuring conversations with Disney/ABC's Anne Sweeney, CBS' Nina

Tassler, Grey's Anatomy/Private Practice's Shonda Rhimes and

several others.

In April 2011, B&C's "Keynotes

& Cocktails: Women of New York" premiered, featuring speakers Rachael Ray,

Glenn Close, ZenithOptimedia USA's Peggy Green, Mediavest USA's Pam Zucker,

Rainbow's Arlene Manos and broadcasters Erin Andrews, Maria Bartiromo and Gayle

King.

Walden has been partnered with Gary Newman in overseeing TCFTV since 1999. The studio is one of the most prolific

suppliers of content from broadcast and cable TV to syndication, mobile,

broadband and beyond. Among TCFTV's many series, the studio produces Glee,

Modern Family and the Simpsons as well as this season's Terra

Nova and New Girl. Walden and Newman also oversee Fox TV Studios,

which produces Burn Notice, White Collar and The Killing.

Naegle was named president, HBO

Entertainment, in April 2008. In her role, she oversees all original series

programming and specials. Since joining HBO, she has overseen production of Hung,

Bored to Death, Treme, Boardwalk Empire, Game of

Thrones and the upcoming Luck and Enlightened, among others.

Before joining HBO, Naegle was a partner and co-head of the TV department at

United Talent Agency, where she oversaw the packaging of many successful series, including HBO's True Blood and Six Feet Under.

In addition to Jacobs' work as exec

producer and co-showrunner on House, she directed several of the most

memorable episodes, including the two-hour season six premiere "Broken." She is

developing a new series at Fox set in the world of public education; she will

exec produce and direct the pilot. She is also developing two features she is

attached to direct: an adaptation of Sheila Weller's novel "Girls Like Us:

Carole King, Joni Mitchell, Carly Simon -- And the Journey of a Generation" and

Kevin Michael Connolly's memoir "Double Take."

Additional "Women of Hollywood" speakers

will be announced.

For the latest speaker and sponsorship

info and tickets, go to www.broadcastingcable.com/womenofhollywood