Jackson's taped AMA performance off

Worried about spoiling his chances of appearing at the Grammy Awards, Michael

Jackson's representatives have spiked the 'Gloved One's' planned performance on

the American Music Awards Wednesday night, taped or live.

ABC aired a promo Tuesday night saying that there would be a 'special

performance' by Jackson on Wednesday night's AMA telecast.

That came as a surprise to Broadcasting & Cable, whose reporter

had been told by lawyers for AMA producer Dick Clark that Jackson would appear

to pick up an award, but he could not perform on the show. It seems that as an

alternative, AMA planned to air a tape of an exclusive Jackson performance.

Enter Jackson's representatives: AMA publicist Paul Shefrin said Wednesday,

'Up until yesterday, we were going to feature a segment of a previously unseen

Jackson performance. Yesterday we were asked by his representatives to limit

that to a short portion. This morning, we have been asked not to use any of that

performance.'

Shefrin stressed that Jackson will still be attending to receive his 'Artist

of the Century' award, 'and we're glad to have him.'

The on-again, off-again performance stems from a Grammy-telecast exclusivity

clause that would prevent Jackson from appearing on the Feb. 27 Grammy Awards

show -- and in front of its projected 2 billion viewers worldwide -- if he were

to perform on another televised awards show.

Clark filed a suit against National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences

president Michael Green Dec. 19 over that exclusivity clause, calling it a

blacklist and an unfair business practice and saying that the absence of Jackson

would lower the ratings and devalue the show in the international and cable

aftermarkets.

But the case isn't expected to go to trial for one year, and AMA ultimately

decided not to seek an immediate injunction to allow Jackson to perform.

The academy responded to the suit by characterizing the exclusivity provision

as a legitimate business practice.

Saying, 'It clearly is the nature of the entertainment business to offer your

audience something exclusive,' the Recording Academy dismissed Clark's suit as a

'last-minute publicity stunt created in hopes of driving some attention to the

plaintiff's show.'

Meanwhile, speaking of stunts: As if to rub salt in the wound (or at the

least to siphon off Jackson fans and other music lovers), CBS -- which has the

rights to the Grammys, and which has come out in support of Greene -- is airing

a repeat of its Michael Jackson: 30th Anniversary Special concert

opposite the AMA show Wednesday night, with more Jackson performances, albeit

taped ones, than you can shake a gloved fist at.