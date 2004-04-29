Jackson Returns to KCAL

David Jackson has reunited with KCAL Los Angeles and former Prime 9 News co-anchor Pat Harvey after a five-year stint at KABC Los Angeles as a reporter and part-time anchor.

Jackson will re-debut behind the anchor desk Thursday, April 29, for the station’s weekday 8 and 10 p.m. newscasts. Jackson originally spent eight years with KCAL, beginning in August of 1989 with reporting duties, then teaming with Harvey to anchor Prime 9 News, billed as the nation’s first three-hour prime time newscast.

Harvey’s current co-anchor, Kerry Kilbride, will now anchor the station’s 9 p.m. newscasts with Sylvia Lopez and will continue on the 8 and 10 p.m. newscasts as a prime time special correspondent. Dave Clark had been in the anchor role on KCAL’s weekday 9 p.m. newscast since the death of Jerry Dunphy in May 2002. Clark will now resume his role as 9 p.m. weekend anchor.

