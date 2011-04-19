Jackie French Upped at MTV

Jackie French has been promoted to senior vice president of

series development for MTV.

She was previously vice president, MTV series production. In

her new role, she will continue to be based in New York, reporting to Chris

Linn, executive VP, MTV programming and head of production.

As SVP, French will continue to oversee creative development

and production on several MTV series, including The Real World. She also serves

as an executive producer of Jersey Shore.

"Jackie deftly handles some of the biggest hits on

television with a level of commitment, passion and integrity that is rare in

this business," said Linn in making this announcement. "She is one of the most

talented and creative producers in the industry and we feel fortunate to have

her guiding these projects through a myriad of obstacles and triumphs."

French started at MTV in 1993 in production management, and

fully transitioned to programming in 1999.