Jackass folk prep MTV movie, specials

MTV: Music Television unveiled plans Tuesday for an original movie and three

TV specials from the creators of controversial stunt series Jackass.

The movie, slated for a 2002 release, will star Jackass host Johnny

Knoxville and will be produced by Jackass executive producers Johnny

Knoxville, Jeff Tremaine and Spike Jonze.

Jackass debuted in October 2000, and it is currently in repeats on MTV.

In related news, MTV Networks is rolling out MTV Español to Charter

Communications Inc. digital-cable subscribers in Miami Beach, Fla.

The distribution deal brings MTV Español's carriage to 3 million Hispanic

subscribers in the United States.