Jackass folk prep MTV movie, specials
MTV: Music Television unveiled plans Tuesday for an original movie and three
TV specials from the creators of controversial stunt series Jackass.
The movie, slated for a 2002 release, will star Jackass host Johnny
Knoxville and will be produced by Jackass executive producers Johnny
Knoxville, Jeff Tremaine and Spike Jonze.
Jackass debuted in October 2000, and it is currently in repeats on MTV.
In related news, MTV Networks is rolling out MTV Español to Charter
Communications Inc. digital-cable subscribers in Miami Beach, Fla.
The distribution deal brings MTV Español's carriage to 3 million Hispanic
subscribers in the United States.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.