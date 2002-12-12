Jack Speirs, Disney writer, dead at 86
Veteran Walt Disney writer/producer Jack Speirs passed away Nov. 29 at his
home in Lake Sherwood, Calif. He was 86.
In the 25 years he worked for The Walt Disney Co., Speirs wrote many of Walt
Disney's introductions to Disneyland and Walt Disney's Wonderful World
of Color, as well as television programs and films featuring animals.
Speirs also was a talented songwriter.
Speirs was born in Coxs Mills, W. Va. He started his career at Disney
in 1954 and retired in 1980.
