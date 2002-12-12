Jack Speirs, Disney writer, dead at 86

Veteran Walt Disney writer/producer Jack Speirs passed away Nov. 29 at his

home in Lake Sherwood, Calif. He was 86.

In the 25 years he worked for The Walt Disney Co., Speirs wrote many of Walt

Disney's introductions to Disneyland and Walt Disney's Wonderful World

of Color, as well as television programs and films featuring animals.

Speirs also was a talented songwriter.

Speirs was born in Coxs Mills, W. Va. He started his career at Disney

in 1954 and retired in 1980.