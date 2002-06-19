Jack named GM of WRC

Michael Jack, former president and general

manager of the NBC-owned TV station in Columbus, Ohio, has been named president

and general manager of the Washington market's NBC-owned station, WRC.

At Channel 4, Jack replaces Linda Sullivan.

Simultaneously, NBC has named Jack its new network vice president of

diversity.

As head of diversity at NBC, Jack assumes the role from Paula Madison, who is

general manager of NBC's station in Los Angeles.