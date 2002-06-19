Jack named GM of WRC
Michael Jack, former president and general
manager of the NBC-owned TV station in Columbus, Ohio, has been named president
and general manager of the Washington market's NBC-owned station, WRC.
At Channel 4, Jack replaces Linda Sullivan.
Simultaneously, NBC has named Jack its new network vice president of
diversity.
As head of diversity at NBC, Jack assumes the role from Paula Madison, who is
general manager of NBC's station in Los Angeles.
