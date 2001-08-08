Jack Maple dead at 48

Jack Maple, who co-created CBS' Saturday night drama The District, died over the weekend after a long battle with colon cancer. Maple was 48.

He was a 27-year police veteran and leading crime-control strategist who rose through the New York Police Department to become deputy police commissioner in 1993.

Maple's memoir, The Crime Fighter: Putting the Bad Guys Out of Business, was used as the basis for CBS' The District.

- Joe Schlosser