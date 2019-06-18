J. J. Abrams Closes on Mega-Deal With Warner

Producer and director J. J. Abrams is about to close a deal with WarnerMedia for a multi-year partnership valued at around $500 million, according to the New York Times. The deal will give WarnerMedia first look at projects developed by Abrams’ Bad Robot production company, including TV series, movies, video games and digital content.

WarnerMedia will debut its streaming service early next year.

Abrams’ TV credits include Lost, Felicity, Westworld and Roadies. His film work includes Star Trek Beyond and Mission: Impossible--Rogue Nation. Abrams also directed Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker for Disney, which comes out in December.

Abrams’ wife, Katie McGrath, is co-chief executive at Bad Robot.