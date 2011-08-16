Iwata Named VP of Original Content at Weather Channel

The

Weather Channel Companies (TWCC) announced Tuesday the hiring of Mary

Ellen Iwata as vice president of original content development.

In

her new role, Iwata will be responsible for the production and

development of non-scripted series and specials, as well as creating

cross-platform opportunities with weather.com and other mobile devices.

Iwata starts Aug. 29.

"Mary

Ellen is a seasoned veteran who has helped launch and shape several

leading content brands," said Michael Dingley, SVP, content and

development. "Her sterling reputation in the industry, both domestically

and internationally, and close relationships with numerous production

companies, will be a huge asset to The Weather Channel as we move to

build and strengthen our original content across all platforms."

Prior to joining The Weather Channel, Iwata served as the VP of programming and development for Scripps Networks International.

Iwata

added: "I can't wait to start meeting with producers and discussing the

content we're looking for -- I think they will be as inspired as I am by

The Weather Channel's plans for the future."