Iwata Named VP of Original Content at Weather Channel
The
Weather Channel Companies (TWCC) announced Tuesday the hiring of Mary
Ellen Iwata as vice president of original content development.
In
her new role, Iwata will be responsible for the production and
development of non-scripted series and specials, as well as creating
cross-platform opportunities with weather.com and other mobile devices.
Iwata starts Aug. 29.
"Mary
Ellen is a seasoned veteran who has helped launch and shape several
leading content brands," said Michael Dingley, SVP, content and
development. "Her sterling reputation in the industry, both domestically
and internationally, and close relationships with numerous production
companies, will be a huge asset to The Weather Channel as we move to
build and strengthen our original content across all platforms."
Prior to joining The Weather Channel, Iwata served as the VP of programming and development for Scripps Networks International.
Iwata
added: "I can't wait to start meeting with producers and discussing the
content we're looking for -- I think they will be as inspired as I am by
The Weather Channel's plans for the future."
