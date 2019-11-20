Iwata Named Head of Creative Services, Fox Entertainment

Tomiko Iwata has been promoted to executive VP, head of creative services, Fox Entertainment, effective immediately.

Iwata, who has been senior VP, special events, in the creative services group for Fox since 2011, will oversee creative service for all of Fox, including experiential marketing across Fox’s divisions. She reports to Charlie Collier, CEO of Fox Entertainment.

“From Program Development meetings to the Super Bowl, Upfronts to the U.S. Open, Tomiko and her team don’t just host events, they platform branded experiences that are second to none,” said Collier. “As Tomiko and her team have taken on more responsibility and extended the creative services reach well beyond entertainment, it is only natural that Tomiko’s efforts are recognized. I’m thrilled to work with Tomiko in her new role and look forward to seeing the way she and the team extend the brand through first-rate experiences and events.”

In her previous post, Iwata led the designing of events including red carpet premieres, show launches, award show parties and executive produced live events including the broadcast upfronts and TCA presentations. She also executed marketing stunts at Super Bowl LI, SXSW and the Essense Festival.

She also provides art direction to Fox’s in-house design team, which creates graphics for meetings and presentations.

Iwata joined Fox in 1998 as manager of special events.