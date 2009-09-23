iVillage Poaches Glam Sales Exec

NBC Universal owned iVillage has hired Joe Lagani as its senior VP of ad sales. Lagani had been with iVillage competitor Glam Media as its head of client sales.



In his new role, he will oversee all of iVillage’s sales efforts, and will report to iVillage EVP Jodi Kahn and Peter Naylor, Senior Vice President, NBC Universal Digital Ad Sales.



“There is incredible momentum behind iVillage right now, and the fact that we are attracting top talent like Joe speaks volumes about the excitement behind our relaunch and new business strategy,” said Kahn. “Joe's career in women’s and digital media makes him ideally suited to represent iVillage in the marketplace, and create innovative partnerships with advertisers across both iVillage and our Women At NBCU properties.”