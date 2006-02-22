Ivana Trump To Play Cupid on Oxygen

Matchmaker, matchmaker...

The Donald’s ex is going to help a lonely socialite find true love—with a younger man—on the Oxygen reality special Ivana Young Man.

In this two-hour show, debuting on the cable network April 29 at 8 p.m. ET—with encores April 30 and May 1—Ivana Trump searches for the right guy for Kathy, a wealthy divorcee and single mom of two looking for a 20-something suitor. Throughout the show, six potential millionairess mates compete in a series of challenges to prove that they are the right young man for the job.

Debby Beece, Oxygen president, programming and marketing, says Trump is right for this role because “she loves men, she knows exactly what she wants and is not bashful about getting it."

Ivana is produced by Stone & Company Entertainment and executive-produced by Scott Stone, Sharon Levy, Jonas Larsen and Anthony Ross.

Oxygen can be seen in 65 million homes.